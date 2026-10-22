The Cycle: Deborah Ann Woll & Jeffrey Donovan on Getting Into Character for Shudder’s Twisted New Creature Feature Horror Flicknocture

It’s Halloween season, and that means horror films are getting to have their fun of things while people are in the mood for a good scare or a gnarly, bloody, experience. While there are plenty of old horror flicks to choose from, and some new ones still playing in theaters, streaming offers a whole new lane of possibility for smaller-budget horror films to still get their shine. AMC’s Shudder is one network that specializes in giving new indie horror flicks a chance to shine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Halloween 2026, Shudder is premiering a new film called The Cycle. Starring Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil: Born Again, True Blood) and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Sicario), the film has mysterious premise, in which “a daughter unravels her father’s dark past after his body, missing for 36 years, is found at a horrific crime scene.” Trailers have teased something monstrous afoot, and believe us when we tell you: it gets gnarly.

Play video

Directed by Jordan Downey (V/H/S Beyond) from a script he co-wrote with cinematographer Kevin Stewart (Unfriended: Dark Web), The Cycle takes some bold swings at mixing up traditional lore for creature-feature-horror. Then again, the world that Downey establishes in the film is a pretty dark one long before the monsters show up. Deborah Ann Woll stars as Meg, a medical examiner whose father went missing when she was a child.

Meg gets pulled into the murder case that veteran police captain Marks (Jeffrey Donovan) is working, after it’s discovered that the corpse of her father, Frank (Don Keith Opper), was found on the scene of the killings. The impossible discovery begins to drag up memories of Meg’s past, and forces her to re-examine her father’s “crazy” claims about monsters stalking them in the night.

Interview: The Cycle Stars Deborah Ann Woll & Jeffrey Donovan

AMC SHudder

When I got to interview Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan for ComicBook.com, I had to ask about the intensity of the two actors’ respective roles. Woll’s character, Meg, is steeped in grosteque corpses and crime photos, whenever she’s not dealing with daddy trauma or battling monsters; Donovan’s character Marks has, what I described as a “What fresh hell is this?” kind of a attitude. So how stressful was it prepping that?

Woll seemed to be very much into the same grisly habits and fascinations as her character: “Luckily, I’m I’m a science geek and a friend’s anthropology geek, so I’ve always loved this vein of inquiry. I read a book by Sue Black, many years ago, and then when I was asked Jordan, our director, if he had any recommendations for research, he recommended both of her books, and I was like, ‘Oh, great!’ So I read both her books … And Jordan, amazingly, when I told him how much of a fan I was of Sue Black, he was like, ‘We’re in contact with her to consult on the film. And would you like to talk with her?’ So I had my geek girl nerd out and got to do like a two hour call with her and ask her some questions.”

Just to further confirm her “geek girl” status, Woll added, “I love homework, I love research, that’s the like the fun of this for me. And I, you know, I had some long science and passages and I wanted to be sure that I knew what I was talking about and that on some level, the audience was in her stream of consciousness, so that as she’s explaining the things that she’s discovering, even if she’s faster than you because she does it for a living, you are hearing her work through her thoughts in real time, which I thought was a really a fun character, you know, type to show.”

Deborah ann woll in The Cycle / AMC – SHudder

Jeffrey Donovan talked about playing a cop who has seen some dark times, and the pivotal plotline of the film with Marks training his son to replace succceed him as head of the police department. “You know, I’ve been very fortunate to play a lot of, law enforcement, military authoritative figures over the years. And what I thought was interesting with what Jordan was trying to do was, [saying] ‘I’ve written this guy. I’m not fully clear on who he is. I just understand that he has lost… And, you know, and we started with that kind of collaboration – on his very good script already – but we both had this idea of maybe like… maybe this guy has seen it all and is ready to retire. And his son, you know, Apple of his eye, becomes chief of police. And he couldn’t be more proud. And I thought that was such a great thought, because what it did was it created such an enormous tragedy… So that that was really fascinating to me.”

Marks is a man of few words, requiring Donovan to do much of the acting behind a stoic face and steely eyes. It was a choice the actor – best known for playing dynamic, witty characters – honed in on, even if it wasn’t in the script. “I thought, you know, when we went into every scene, could I say less? That’s what I thought every time I talked to Jordan, I was like, ‘Could I say [less], like, could could Deb say this?… I think he was an observer. He was someone that learned enough to talk less, listen more, and, I’m glad that you saw kind of that nuance because we… all worked hard on each of our characters to create an environment where we go, oh, this this character is really interesting.”

That “interesting” character work is very much necessary when things hit the fan. The Cycle pits Meg and Marks against a threat that would freak out even some hardcore horror fans. Find out what that is when The Cycle hits AMC Shudder streaming this weekend.