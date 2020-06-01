The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Strange Story After His Marvel Body Went Viral

✖

Becoming a Marvel hero is a lot of work. In joining Marvel's The Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani took it upon himself to put in some extra effort to look the part of an immortal being for the film. The actor got shredded, sharing details when he revealed his physique about just how hard it was to obtain such a look and why it is not easily maintainable. However, looking back at the effort and results, Nanjiani has no regrets. Having recently starred in The Lovebirds, Nanjiani is doing a bit of press where the inevitable Marvel and workout questions are surfacing, but he seems to be having a bit of fun with it.

According to the actor, this was the first time his parents have actually gone out of their way to commend his success. It's the "only time they've said vocally that they're proud of me. It's the only time!" Nanjiani said with a laugh in a video on Variety. "My dad got socks with my shirtless body on it. I had aunts texting me like, 'We're so proud of you! You've worked so hard!'"

He is quick to admit that the effort was worth it but also acknowledges the hardships. "the hard thing is, it's not like a video game where you just hit save and then it's done. It's every day," he said. "You have to keep doing it! What have I gotten myself into?"

Check out Nanjiani's interview in the tweet from Variety below.

After Kumail Nanjiani's Marvel body viral, his dad bought socks with his abs on them https://t.co/44wO0px1Py pic.twitter.com/bk0wKr7Lr5 — Variety (@Variety) May 31, 2020

In Marvel's The Eternals, Nanjiani portrays Kingo. It will be his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, with the first look at his character and others having arrived at the D23 Expo in 2019.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis for the movie reads.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

