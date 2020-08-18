Dolph Lundgren Shares Touching Post Remembering First Expendables Movie

✖

A slew of memorable films have been celebrating major anniversaries this year, and The Expendables is just the latest to do so. The action hit was released in theaters on August 13, 2010, so some have been celebrating ten years since its debut in recent days. Dolph Lundgren, who starred in the franchise as Gunner Jensen, was the latest to get nostalgic, in the form of a post on his Instagram page. The post shows Lundgren standing next to a framed version of the film's poster, with the actor praising the film for introducing younger audiences to "their first taste of old school hardcore action mayhem".

"On August 13th, ten years ago, the younger generation around the world got their first taste of old school hardcore action mayhem in The Expendables," Lundgren writes in the caption. "It was also a [long-awaited] return for me to the big screen thanks to my old buddy @officialslystallone 👊."

In the years since, Lundgren's time on the big screen has grown, with roles in Creed II and Aquaman. But it's hard to deny that the Lundgren's role in The Expendables - as well as The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3 - were a bit of a turning point, as he had not appeared in a theatrical release since 1995's Johnny Mnemonic.

The Expendables franchise is set to potentially expand in an array of different ways, including a fourth installment that was most recently confirmed to be in the works earlier this month. A female-fronted spinoff, The ExpendaBelles, has also been a possibility since 2012. There's also The Expendables: A Christmas Story, a spinoff surrounding Jason Statham's Lee Christmas, which was announced earlier this year.

"You gotta understand where [writer-director Sylvester] Stallone was at the time," fellow Expendables star Terry Crews said in a 2018 interview. "He was trying to get this thing done, they’re like, ‘Dude, you’re in your sixties. How you gonna do an action movie?’ All the studios turned it down. So Sly starts calling people. And he starts getting a buzz going. And this is also in the first days of getting viral energy in the internet. So what Sly started to do was tweet out, ‘How would you like to see me, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, in a movie together?’ And the internet went crazy."

What do you think of Dolph Lundgren's post surrounding The Expendables' tenth anniversary? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

