The Flash Fan Art Imagines Reverse Flash for Upcoming DCU Movie

DC Studios is getting ready to release their highly anticipated The Flash movie, and it's already getting rave reactions. The Flash will adapt a version of the Flashpoint storyline that somehow brings back Michael Keaton's Batman. One of the things that seems to be missing from the film's trailers is an actual main antagonist, and fans have been asking if the Reverse Flash will appear in the movie. Director Andy Muschietti recently teased Reverse Flash on social media, and one artist decided to conceptualize what the character could look like. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new piece of fan art that imagines what Reverse Flash could look like in The Flash. In the fan art, Reverse Flash gets his classic look that transitions well into a live-action film. While the character is not confirmed to appear in the film, hopefully he shows up in a possible sequel.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Flash Director Speaks Out on Ezra Miller's Future

During a recent Q&A for The Flash at CinemaCon, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both spoke out in support of Miller, saying that they are putting in the work to get their mental health in order.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash exclusively speeds its way into theaters on June 16th!

What do you think about Reverse Flash possibly appearing in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!