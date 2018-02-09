‘The Grinch’: First Footage Debuts in Winter Olympics Promo

Everybody’s favorite bad egg-turned-big heart is coming back to theaters this Holiday season, and the first look at the new Grinch has finally arrived.

NBC and Illumination have teamed up to create a promo for the current Winter Olympics featuring the new version of Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas character, The Grinch. You can watch the full clip above!

In the video, Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) is sitting in a lounge chair in his home, donning a plaid robe and grumpy face, holding his beloved dog Max in his lap. He’s watching Olympic figure skating on his TV, when he’s disrupted by that terrible sun shining through the window, and a horrendous bird singing sweetly in his ear. Of course, as the Grinch would do, he shuts the blinds and rids the window of the bird.

However, something changes Grinch’s tone as he watches the skater on TV and listens to the announcer. All of a sudden, the green meanie is on the ice, dressed head-to-toe in a sparkling suit, and skating in front of an enormous crowd. He pulls out all the moves and finishes to roses being thrown down at him.

This turns out to just be a dream, and the Grinch is back in his living room holding Max in his arms, embarrassed for having danced like no one was watching.

As the promo reads in its final seconds, “Anyone Can Dream,” even the Grinch.

From the studio behind Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets comes The Grinch, a new take on Dr. Seuss’ classic story. Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Sherlock) will voice the titular character and he’s been directed by Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney.

Dr. Suess’ The Grinch will hit theaters on November 9.