New ‘Incredibles 2’ Poster Released, Trailer Announced

After a 14-year absence, Pixar’s beloved Parr family is returning this summer for an all-new adventure in Incredibles 2. Ahead of a brand-new trailer premiering tomorrow, Pixar teased the action-packed film with a new poster, which you can see below.

The first film featured Bob Parr, the family’s patriarch, attempting to leave his superhero life behind after an incident where his heroics resulted in serious injury to the person he attempted to save. After many of his former allies begin to disappear, it’s up to Bob to figure out who has been taking down superheroes from his former life, all while keeping his family and their superpowers safe.

The upcoming film will feature The Underminer as an antagonist, having previously debuted in the original film’s finale, and this time it’s Bob’s wife Helen that has the busy schedule.

Check out the film’s full details below:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

Having premiered prior to the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Incredibles was often considered one of the best superhero films of all time, whose strengths were more evident when competing with lackluster comic book movies like Fantastic Four and Elektra.

The visual storytelling on display from director Brad Bird has also resulted in his name being at the top of many lists when a new comic book project is announced, hoping the filmmaker will lend his abilities to the world of live-action superheroes.

Incredibles 2 lands in theaters on June 15th.

