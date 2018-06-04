Disney-Pixar’s ‘The Incredibles’ 4K UHD Blu-ray Arrives Tomorrow

As you will see in the trailer above, Disney / Pixar’s 2004 hit The Incredibles is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD release, and it arrives tomorrow June 5th! Naturally, that means today is the last day you can pre-order it – and you have more than one option to consider.

Currently, the best place to pre-order The Incredibles: Ultimate Collector’s Edition, as it is called, is Walmart, where it can be had right here for $29.96. Two-day shipping is free on orders over $35, or you can opt for free store pickup. Oddly enough, Amazon has a listing for the title, but they aren’t accepting orders for it at the time of writing. The other option comes from Best Buy, where they are offering a Steelbook version of The Incredibles in 4K Ultra HD for $34.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The re-release of The Incredibles is only the third Pixar film to get the 4K Ultra HD treatment, behind Cars 3 and Coco. The standard version of The Incredibles 4K Blu-ray also includes a digital copy, though details on the special features have not been unveiled.

Of course, it’s no coincidence that the release of The Incredibles on 4K UHD Blu-ray comes just ahead of the Incredibles 2 debut in theaters on June 15th. On that note, Funko recently released a huge collection of Pop figures and other products based on Incredibles 2. You can shop the entire collection right here. The full lineup includes the following:

• Incredibles 2 Mr. Incredible Pop! Vinyl Figure #363

• Incredibles 2 Elastigirl Pop! Vinyl Figure #364

• Incredibles 2 Violet Pop! Vinyl Figure #365

• Incredibles 2 Dash Pop! Vinyl Figure #366

• Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #367

• Incredibles 2 Frozone Pop! Vinyl Figure #368

• Incredibles 2 Screenslaver Pop! Vinyl Figure #369

• Incredibles 2 Underminer Pop! Vinyl Figure #370

• Incredibles 2 Supercute Plush Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Pop! Pen Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Elastigirl Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Incredibles 2 Mystery Minis Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

The synopsis for Incredibles 2 reads:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.