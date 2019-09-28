Netflix’s the Irishman Launches With Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Martin Scorsese’s ambitious new film, The Irishman, debuted at New York Film Festival on Friday and the multiple decade-spanning story about the mob’s intersection with American politics isn’t just drawing praise from some critics. The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci starring film has been winning over all of the critics who has seen the film. The Irishman launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score and even as more reviews roll in, that score hasn’t wavered at all.

On Friday evening, Rotten Tomatoes announced on Twitter that early reviews for the film has The Irishman “fresh” with a 100% on the Tomatometer after 27 critical reviews. However, in the house since that tweet was posted (you can see the tweet for yourself below) the review count has risen to 40 and that 100% Tomatometer hasn’t budged.

A glance at the current slate of reviews reveals that while the praise for the film is consistent and considerable in volume, it’s also spread over a variety of elements of the film. Some critics, such as Vulture‘s David Edelstein, had high praise for Pesci’s performance. Other, like Time‘s Stephanie Zacharek, praised the film as being “beautifully constructed”.

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran), Anna Paquin (Peggy Sheeran), Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa), Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino), Harvey Keitel (Angelo Bruno), Jesse Plemons (Chuckie O’Brien), Stephen Graham (Anthony Provenzano), Bobby Cannavale (Felix ‘Skinny Razor’ DiTullio), and Aleksa Palladino (Mary Sheeran).

Check out Netflix‘s official description of The Irishman below. You can also check out the most recent trailer for the film, released by Netflix on Wednesday, in the video up top.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese‘s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman will be released in select theaters on November 1st. It will debut on Netflix on November 27th.