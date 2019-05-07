Get The Karate Kid: The Classic Illustrated Storybook for Only $13

Teach your kids valuable lessons about friendship, self-discipline, waxing on, waxing off, as well as weird techniques for kicking bullies in the face with The Karate Kid: The Classic Illustrated Storybook. It comes just in time for the 35th anniversary of the original film and Season 2 of the acclaimed Cobra Kai series on YouTube. It also happens to be only $12.91 (32% off) on Amazon for release day today, May 7th (the product page also includes a look inside the book).

“When The Karate Kid appeared in theaters in 1984, its heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship between a bullied boy and the Japanese maintenance man in his new apartment building became an instant classic. Now the beloved film is reimagined as a cute and colorful picture book, with charming illustrations by Kim Smith. When young Daniel is targeted by students from the Cobra Kai dojo, his neighbor Mr. Miyagi agrees to train him for the upcoming karate tournament. But why is Mr. Miyagi making Daniel wax his cars, sand his deck, and paint his house? Will Daniel ever master the art of karate? The Karate Kid children’s book includes familiar faces and unforgettable scenes, from Daniel catching a fly with chopsticks to his showdown against Johnny, the bully from Cobra Kai. Along the way, Daniel learns that karate isn’t about fighting—it’s about control, balance, and self-discipline.”

Other storybooks in the Quirk pop culture series include Home Alone, The X-Files: Earth Children are Weird, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Those books are available to order here.

As for Cobra Kai, fans already have a third season to look forward to.

