The King’s Man Reveals Exclusive Clip Before Blu-ray Release





The King’s Man revealed an exclusive clip ahead of the movie’s Blu-ray release this week. Matthew Vaughn’s prequel to the Kingsman series is coming home on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. From the beginning there was an independent intelligence agency that laid the foundations for everything that comes later in the series. World War I is a conflict that isn’t nearly as explored in film as the second iteration. Spies with a certain set of skills were working behind the scenes to help ensure the continued survival of the human race. U.S. markets can look forward to checking the movie out on digital February 18th. That version will be joined by DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K HD on February 22nd.

Even more exciting for Kingsman fans is the release of all three movies as The Kingsman Collection on the same dates. In that collection will be bonus features and a SteelBook for the February 22nd release. Here’s what you can look forward to with the bonus features for the home release.

Bonus Features:

The King’s Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

o A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

o Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

o All the World’s a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

o Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

o Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

o Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING’S MAN.

Featurettes

o No Man’s Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

o Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.

The King’s Man got a synopsis right here:

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man. The Comic Book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.”

Will you be picking up The King’s Man on home video? Let us know down in the comments below!