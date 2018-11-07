New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ International Trailer Released

There is unrest in the Wizarding World, as proved by the latest international trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. With less than two weeks before the film’s release, the newest trailer shows a young Dumbledore recruiting help to fight his most dangerous enemy (pre-Voldemort, of course). The first film’s Hufflepuff hero, Newt Scamander, is teaming up with new and old friends (and creatures), and even appears to be taking a trip home to his old stomping ground: Hogwarts, where Dumbledore works as a Professor before his days as Headmaster.

The biggest shock in the new footage focuses on Queenie, who in a quick flash appears to be getting tortured, or even potentially killed, by Grindelwald. Queenie, the delightfully charming witch from the first film, is a fan favorite so the newest reveal has some people on edge. Grindelwald doesn’t appear to be showing any mercy, but we can only hope there’s more to the scene than the trailer is letting on. If Queenie dies, fans will surely be Dobby-level devastated.



The new trailer chose not to shy away from the Nagini reveal, which caused some controversy when it was first announced. The fact that Voldemort’s loyal pet snake/Horcrux was once a woman, specifically portrayed by a Korean actress, has people questioning JK Rowling and the Harry Potter universe’s previous issues with inclusion. Considering the newest trailer kept the moment in, it’s safe to say they’re comfortable with their choices for the character.

The trailers have been fairly revealing in terms of plot, but there are still many questions about what’s to come. We’re excited to see how our human friend, Jacob, reenters the story after having his memory erased of magic in the first film. There are also many questions surrounding Ezra Miller’s character, Credence Barebone, who we know to be the half-brother of Leta Lestrange. Leta’s character will hopefully provide some exciting insight into her dubious family, who eventually embodies evil with Bellatrix in the Harry Potter series.

Stick around after the trailer for a 60-second Wiz Quiz featuring the film’s cast. Apparently, not all the creatures’ names were easy to learn and there’s an adorable frenemy-ship developing between Ezra Miller and the movie’s star, Eddie Redmayne.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to be released on November 16th and will hopefully include some surprises, but more importantly, lots of screen-time for the Niffler.