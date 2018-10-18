‘The Lion King’ Stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner Unite for Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Disney is tapping the well of their animated classics, finding some major success for their live-action remakes. And next year they’ll revive a fan favorite classic with The Lion King.

Director Jon Favreau is handling the new take on the film, with new cast members including Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon. Rogen took to social media to celebrate a recording session with his castmates, posting a photo of the new school Hakuna Matata crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram 🦁👑 A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on Oct 17, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Glover has been hard at work on The Lion King for the last few months, and he’s admitted that it’s been difficult for some surprising reasons — such as his co-star Beyoncé.

“We started recording some stuff [for The Lion King] and it’s, you know, it’s a little intimidating. [At least] from my point of view,” Glover said to Entertainment Tonight. “Just hearing her do it, it’s been like, ‘Man, this is a really special thing.’”

Glover gushed about getting the opportunity to work on the film, teasing that he didn’t need a whole bunch of prep work before recording the music.

“They’re like, ‘So here are the lyrics,’ and I’m like, ‘I know the lyrics! Don’t worry.’ I was in fourth grade when this came out,” Glover said.

He added that working on The Lion King was “probably the safest thing, just because everybody who’s involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well.”

Director Jon Favreau helped kick off Disney’s new wave of live-action takes on the animated classics with The Jungle Book. Now he’s excited to retell another beloved animated film.

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” Favreau said.

Here’s what fans can expect in the new movie, according to the synopsis:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

The Lion King premieres in theaters on July 19, 2019.