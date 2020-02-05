The Matrix 4 Adds iZombie Actor in Secret Role

Production is about to begin on Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s untitled fourth movie in The Matrix series and yet another new addition to the cast has been made as cameras roll. ComicBook.com has learned that iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell has joined the cast of The Matrix 4, but what role he will be playing remains under wraps. Previously recurring in The CW series, Caldwell’s other credits include The Librarians, Good Luck Charlie, and the horror film Haunt.

Caldwell will join a host of other newcomers for The Matrix 4, joining the likes of Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sense8 stars Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, and Toby Onwumere. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise their roles from the original trilogy as Neo and Trinity, with The Matrix Reloaded actor Lambert Wilson previously revealing he’s in talks to return as The Merovingian aka The Frenchman.

One actor that won’t be returning unfortunately is Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith across the three original films. In a recent interview, Weaving explained that it’s not because he wouldn’t like to return, but because his schedule is too full.

“It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates. I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

Co-director of the original films Lana Wachowski will direct the new sequel which she co-wrote with frequent collaborators David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Production is scheduled to begin tomorrow, primarily shooting in Chicago under the working title of “Project Ice Cream.” The film will also shoot in San Francisco and Australia.

Warner Bros. has the Untitled Matrix Film currently scheduled for release on May 21, 2021. The film is also scheduled to open against another major Keanu Reeves movie, John Wick: Chapter 4. In the end it remains to be seen if this Reeves double feature will happen at all, but we can all dream.