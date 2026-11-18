The is no debate that The Matrix is one of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises. The first film changed revolutionized filmmaking and visual effects and changed how people viewed action stars. The entire original trilogy was a pop cultural moment and while the fourth film, 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, didn’t quite live up to expectations, a fifth film is in development but now that film as well as the future of the franchise may be up in the air as Lilly and Lana Wachowski are filing to take back the rights.

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According to Puck News, the Wachowskis have formally notified Skydance’s Warner Bros. that they are exercising their copyright termination rights when it comes to The Matrix. What this means is that, as soon as February 2029, the studio could lose control of the franchise and its characters. The timing there is particularly interesting as it has previously been reported that the release timeline being considered for The Matrix 5 is 2029. Should the copyright termination go through and Skydance lose the rights, it could put the entire project in jeopardy, be that in terms of a timeline adjustment or cancelling the project entirely.

A Copyright Termination for The Matrix Wouldn’t Be The First Time Skydance Has Dealt With This (And It Might Not Be A Huge Issue Anyway)

Generally speaking, the Wachowskis exercising their copyright termination rights for The Matrix isn’t exactly a unique situation. Rights control situations crop up all the time in Hollywood and Skydance has actually dealt with similar relatively recently. Last year, Mario Puzo’s estate exercised their own copyright termination rights (this time against Paramount) when it came to The Godfather. A deal was able to be reached to grant new rights, though new The Godfather franchise projects do not currently appear to be in the works.

Realistically, it is also possible that that the Wachowskis aren’t looking to necessarily block a new movie but just want to have a better deal with fresh and likely more favorable terms for them. After all, The Matrix proved to be a major success something that original deals probably didn’t necessarily account for but a new deal just might. It has also been reported that while Lilly Wachowski has previously indicated that she doesn’t want to “play in that sandbox anymore” when it comes to The Matrix, both she and Lana have been supportive of the new project, which is in development with Drew Goddard. Should the sisters get a favorable deal, it stands to reason that the sequel could continue with their blessing even if they’re not involved.

However, there is one aspect to the whole situation that could complicate matters. The Puck News report notes that there are some questions about the nature of the original deal the Wachowskis struck for The Matrix. If it is determined that The Matrix was commissioned as a work made for hire, it wouldn’t be eligible for termination. That said. a previous lawsuit suggested that drafts for all three original The Matrix films were done before the original contract, which would change things. Simply put, it’s messy and bears watching — especially as more and more copyright terminations across various IP loom that could end up being serious challenges for Skydance.

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