The Midnight Sky Is Now on Netflix

Netflix has spent the past few weeks building up hype for one of its biggest original projects of 2020, The Midnight Sky. Directed by and starring George Clooney, The Midnight Sky is a film about a scientist who remains on a nearly-inhabitable planet. When he realizes the crew of a space exploration are on their way back to Earth, having no idea what has happened since they left, he does everything he can to help them turn around.

The dramatic and cautionary science fiction tale has been gaining momentum as the year comes to a close. Fans have been excited to see Clooney back on the screen, as well as in the director's chair. Fortunately, the wait is over, and The Midnight Sky is now streaming on Netflix. You can check it out right now!

Clooney directed The Midnight Sky with a screenplay from Mark L. Smith. The film is based on the acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, from author Lily Brooks-Dalton. This is the fifth time Clooney has starred in a film he directed, following Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Good Night, and Good Luck.

In addition to Clooney, The Midnight Sky stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler, and introduces young Caoilinn Springall in her first major film role. The film is produced by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts. Executive producers include Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter.

The Midnight Sky was shot by Martin Ruhe and edited by Stephen Mirrione. Alexandre Desplat is providing the score.

Here's the official synopsis for The Midnight Sky:

"This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone."

