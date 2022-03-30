The Muppets Creator Jim Henson Documentary in the Works From Disney

A documentary about legendary Muppets creator Jim Henson is in the works from Disney. On Wednesday, Disney announced that Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard is set to direct the documentary, which will be produced by Brian Grazer and Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The documentary, which is being described as a “definitive portrait” of Henson is being produced with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family as it gives a fascinating and intimate look at Henson’s career creating not only treasured characters, but revolutionizing television and film as well.

The yet untitled documentary will use never-before-seen personal archives to give audiences “an exciting first-person view into the life of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators through exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries.” Over the course of Henson’s 36-year career, he created numerous iconic characters, including Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, all of Sesame Street‘s iconic residents including Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Bert and Ernie, and he also created beloved classic fantasy films, such as The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

“The Jim Henson Company’s archive is a treasure reflecting our father’s work, personal life and inspirations, and has been carefully maintained for the last 30 years under the leadership of archivist Karen Falk,” the Henson family said in a statement. “It will be thrilling to see the story that emerges from these materials in the hands of a truly great filmmaker like Ron Howard, who has the perfect spirit and personality to tell Jim Henson’s story.”

“Jim Henson transcends generations through his iconic characters, and it’s one of the many reasons why I have been a lifelong fan,” Howard said. “I can’t wait to share a side of him and his career that people have never seen before. Henson’s limitless imagination and restless creativity is like few others and has influenced so much of our world as we know it. I’m humbled to be able to share a deeper look into his life and story.”

The Jim Henson documentary will be directed and produced by Ron Howard. Brian Grazer, Margaret Bodde and Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes will also produce for Disney Branded Television under the Disney Original Documentary banner. The film will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg and Disney Original Documentary’s Marjon Javadi. Mark Monroe will serve as a writer/producer and Paul Crowder will edit/executive produce.

