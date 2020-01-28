The Next Fast & Furious Movie Is Called F9

When it comes to sequel naming conventions perhaps the Fast & Furious franchise has the most outlandish of them all, and its strange trajectory continues with the upcoming ninth movie. After the first The Fast and the Furious the series brought us 2 Fast 2 Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before making things complicated with the fourth movie which was named, Fast & Furious. For number five the series brought us the aptly titled Fast Five, followed by Fast & Furious 6, which lead to Furious 7, and then the punny The Fate of the Furious for its eighth. Now for the ninth film in the main series (lest we forget Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) Universal Pictures has confirmed to ComicBook.com that the new movie is simply titled F9.

That’s right, not “Fast 9,” not “Furious 9,” not “Fast & Furious 9,” just F9; like the key at the top of your keyboard that you’re noticing just now. The first trailer for F9 will be released later this week, which Universal is unveiling as part of a major “event” trailer premiere, complete with a live concert. The cast of the film will be on hand to reveal it to the world at the event which will feature performances by Cardi b, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris. Stay tuned for that in the coming days.

The Fate of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw have both set the stage for the threat that could be coming after Dom and Letty in F9: Eteon, the tech cult that Charlize Theron’s Cypher was a part of, and gave rise to Idris Elba’s Brixton. With Dom defeating Cypher, and Eteon’s plans foiled by Hobbs and Shaw, the evil organization is almost certainly coming for payback.

“I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise,” co-star and franchise newcomer John Cena told Collider earlier this week. “The first movie was about street racing and then it’s evolved and been able to pivot into this crazy thing that is still so plugged in with car culture. But now, [also] as a global narrative and it always outdoes itself in the form of, like, “What are they going to do next?” but at the same time remains grounded in the story of family. It’s incredible and it’s incredible how digestible it is throughout the globe too, how worldly the story and the saga’s become.”

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

F9 will hit theaters on May 22 of this year, with the reported tenth and final film in the series originally scheduled for April 2, 2021; whether the film will be released on that date (or even be the final movie in the series) remains to be seen.