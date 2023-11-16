The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions Get Black Friday Deals at Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas turned 30th last month, and we saw a ton of new fashion options from Hot Topic and BoxLunch launch in the weeks leading up to Halloween. Of course, NBX is technically a Halloween and a Christmas movie so these fashions are still in season. That said, Hot Topic has launched their first wave of Black Friday deals for 2023, and the sale includes discounts up to 50% off on thousands of items, B1G1 $10 hoodies and sweaters, and $15 tees. Many Nightmare Before Christmas items are eligible for these Black Friday discounts, including popular items like this cozy fair isle Jack Skellington and Zero sherpa and this Oogie Boogie glow-in-the-dark cardigan.

You can shop more NBX Black Friday deals here at Hot Topic. Their entire collection of Black Friday deals can be found right here. We've also added some recent The Nightmare Before Christmas collections below, and some of these pieces will be discounted for Black Friday as well.

The latest NBX collection from Hot Topic and Her Universe / Our Universe include a new hoodie, varsity jacket, baseball jersey, waistcoat, strappy pants, and more. All of the new pieces in Hot Topic's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection are bold in black and white, and we think that fans will be especially excited about the Jack and Sally split hoodie, the Pumpkin King varsity jacket, and the Jack Shaker crossbody bag. You can shop the entire lineup right here at Hot Topic now.

Highlights of the first wave of the new NBX collection at Hot Topic include the Oogie Booge drape cardigan, which features a hood and glow-in-the-dark worms and stitches. There's also a glow-in-the-dark hoodie dress, split hoodie, men's cardigan, and jeans. Again, you can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now. Inside that link you'll also find some of the previously released The Nightmare Before Christmas items designed by Her Universe / Our Universe.

As for BoxLunch, standout items in their The Nightmare Before CHristmas apparel lineup include a casino jacket featuring Disney's Jack Skellington as Jack of Spades, a Team Jack hockey jersey in Halloween colors, Jack & Zero Wavy Black/White Colorblock Crewneck, a Sally cosplay cardigan, Sally patterned smock dress, and a Sally striped flannel depicting Sally's apothecary on the back. You can shop the BoxLunch NBX apparel collection right here.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."