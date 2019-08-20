Replace Your Halloween Pumpkins with Lock, Shock, and Barrel from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Free yourself from carving pumpkins on Halloween for the foreseeable future with Oogie Boogie’s henchmen from The Nightmare Before Christmas! Odds are trick-or-treaters will be more impressed with Lock, Shock, and Barrel than they would be with the half-assed abomination you carved at the last minute anyway.

These light-up The Nightmare Before Christmas pumpkins are powered with AAA batteries and can be had for $9.99 each – which will save you a lot of money on pumpkins in the long run. You can order the Lock pumpkin here, the Shock pumpkin here, and the Barrel pumpkin here while they last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, absolutely delightful set of The Nightmare Before Christmas trinket boxes is available right here at BoxLunch for only $17.52 (20% off) at the time of writing. They’re based on Dr. Finkelsteins Worm’s Wort Soup ingredients: Worm’s Wort, Frog’s Breath, and Deadly Night Shade. They’re great for Halloween, but we wouldn’t blame you for using them year round.

Finally, if you’re looking for an easy Halloween costume this The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally t-shirt dress should do the trick. It pairs perfectly with the Deadly Night Shade makeup set that comes complete with Sally brushes. Plus, Hot Topic has both of them on sale at the moment for 20% off, bringing the prices down to only $23.92. Grab the dress here (sizes XS to 2X) and the makeup brush set here while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.