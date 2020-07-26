The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo, Praises Stunt Team

✖

Earlier this month, The Old Guard dropped on Netflix and was an instant hit. Between the movie's diverse cast, LGBTQ representation, and epic action, fans have been craving more. In fact, the movie's director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, recently shared her ideas for a sequel. The movie's star, Charlize Theron, has also hinted that she'd like to make another movie. Theron has also been sharing some fun content from the movie to her Instagram page. Most recently, she took the time to share a behind-the-scenes photo and praise the stunt team.

"The dream team right here. These guys were the geniuses behind the action, stunts, and fighting in #TheOldGuard. @jeffhabb - You directed me in some of the best, most insane action of my entire career, and I left every day of our 2nd unit shoots completely baffled at your talent," Theron wrote.

"Brycen - you were by my side in the gym from day 1, and were incredibly patient with me as I tried things I never thought my body could do. Forever grateful to you for letting me do 76 takes of my somersault down the stairs!"

"Danny - you built the character of Andy alongside me, and somehow made an immortal warrior who knows every martial arts style ever created feel REAL."

"Through all of it you all three became my family. I love you all so deeply and I want the world to know that The Old Guard doesn’t exist with you all!" You can check out the photo in the post below:

You can read the official synopsis for The Old Guard here:

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.