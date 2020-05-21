Netflix's The Old Guard Starring Charlize Theron Trailer Released

As teased on Tuesday, Netflix has released the new trailer for The Old Guard. The new film is Gina Pryce-Bythewood's adaptation of the Image Comics series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The movie stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard follows a group of immortals who work as mercenaries. Their new mission is to attempt to make contact with another like them who has recently awakened to their immortality. Rucka and Fernández created The Old Guard in 2017. Skydance Media picked up the rights to The Old Guard in March 2017, days after the second issue of the series went on sale. Prince-Bythewood signed on to direct the film in July 2018.

The series tells the story of Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who cannot die, right up until they do. Though they are able to heal most would-be fatal wounds, at some point death comes. There's no warning or explanation for the fatal blow that fells them when all the previous ones did not. The Old Guard returned for its second series, The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, in December 2019.

Charlize Theron plays Andy, who has been around for generations. She feels a call towards others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded and tired over the course of their long lives. They work together as a small, elite mercenary troop. By working together, they have managed to keep their existence a secret from the world at large. Advances in technology throughout the information age poses a new threat to the continued secrecy of their existence.

Netflix's official synopsis for the films says, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The Old Guard premieres on Netflix on July 10th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.