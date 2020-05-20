Netflix's The Old Guard Trailer Teaser Released

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the first trailer for The Old Guard will debut on Thursday. Director Gina Pryce-Bythewood's has revealed a new teaser offering a taste of what to expect from her adaptation of the Image Comics series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in a story that follows a group of immortal mercenaries. The group embarks on a mission is to meet another like them who has awakened to their power. Rucka and Fernández created The Old Guard in 2017. Skydance Media picked up the rights to in March 2017, days after the second issue of the series went on sale. Prince-Bythewood signed on to direct the film in July 2018.

The series' main protagonist is Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who cannot die, right up until the moment that they do. Though able to heal most would-be fatal injuries, eventually death claims them without warning or explanation. The Old Guard returned for its second series, The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, in December 2019.

Charlize Theron plays Andy. She's been a warrior for generations and feels a call towards others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded with life. They work together as a small, elite mercenary team, working together to keep their existence a secret. But new advances in technology throughout the information age has created new threats to the team's continued secrecy.

Netflix's official synopsis for the films says, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

