‘The Omega Man’ Actor Paul Koslo Dies at 74

The Omega Man actor Paul Koslohas died at the age of 74.

Koslo passed away on Wednesday in his Lake Hughes, California home of pancreatic cancer, and is survived by his wife Allaire Paterson and his daughter Chloe (via THR). A memorial is being held for Koslo, though no date or location has been released.

Many will known Koslo for his starring role in The Omega Man, where he played the character of Dutch. The Boris Segal directed film had Koslo playing a former medical student who is just trying to survive in a post-biological warfare dystopia, and it also happened to be Koslo’s first big film.

In 2016 Koslo spoke to ComingSoon.net where he described one of the first scenes in the film, a scene where he accidentally hit co-star Charlton Heston on the head.

“So I get in there, I slide in, really dramatic and hot looking and as I reach for his wrists above his head to untie him, I smack him in the head with the f****** gun and I break his skin! And I thought, Holy shit what have I done? I said, “I’m so sorry man”, and he says “Just get on with it! Get me outta here!” and I started to untie him and I’m like, “I’m doing it, I’m doing it!” and then we ran outta there hunched over, as fast as we could out of the shot. I said, I’m so sorry Mr. Heston. He says, “GoD******, that hurt!” Anyway, they stitched him up and he was fine with me after that; but I will say that after that, I did all my close ups during our dialogue scenes talking to a mop that the script girl would hold,” Koslo said.

After that, he went on to star in films like Vanishing Point (1971), Mr. Majestyk (1974), Rooster Cogburn (1975), Love and Bullets (1979), and Heaven’s Gate (1980), but he also made numerous appearances on television. That included shows like Police Story (1976), Barnaby Jones (1977), The Rockford Files (1979), CHiPs (1979), and Quincy M.E. (1981).

Koslo was also featured in several classic superhero-themed shows, including two stints on The Incredible Hulk (1980-1981), The Greatest American Hero (1981), and The Flash (1990).

Other appearances include Knight Rider (1984), The A-Team (1983-1985), MacGyver (1986), and Stargate SG-1 (2000).

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.