The Rock Celebrates the Official Wrap of Hobbs & Shaw

The upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, wrapped production back in January, but the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, revealed earlier this week that he was heading back for some extra filming. Now, the actor is celebrating being officially done with the movie with a new Instagram post.

“That’s a 100% official wrap on production for the beast known as HOBBS & SHAW. Broke out my ride to shoot a fun final touch for our movie. THANK YOU to my cast, director, producing partners, crew, studio and every company who has committed your time and talent to making such a cool, bad ass & fun movie. And most importantly, THANK YOU FANS WORLDWIDE who are fucking hyped to see our flick. I’m hyped too. Now, excuse while I go in this karaoke bar to find the bad guy I’m hunting down. Gonna sing him my favorite tune called UP YOUR ASS, GOES MY BOOT. It’s a beautiful song and he’s gonna love it. Love y’all, thanks for the support and see ya down the road,” Johnson wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, all clearly excited for the upcoming film.

“Congratulations!! I cant wait to go see this movie. It’s going to be so amazing!!,” @brookexo.uwu wrote.

“Can anyone think of anything more badass than The Rock on a Motorcycle? It’s too fresh,” @todayinamericanhistory added.

Even Carla Gugino, the star of The Haunting of Hill House and The Rock’s San Andres co-star commented with, “Congratulations!!”

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.