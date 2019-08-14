The Rock Explains the Best Way to Shut the Mouth of a Clown

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the first spin-off film of the franchise, and is currently playing in theaters everywhere. The film hasn’t made as much money as its predecessors, earning the second-lowest opening weekend of the franchise. However, the film is by no means a failure, having earned over $300,000,00 worldwide during its first two weeks. In fact, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has likened the film to Ant-Man and considers it a win. The actor’s most recent post calls out a certain “clown” for hating on the film’s numbers, and we’re assuming he’s referring to Tyrese Gibson. The actor best known for playing Roman Pearce in the franchise previously blamed Hobbs & Shaw for splitting up the family and recently took a shot at the opening weekend box office numbers.

“Thank you everyone for makin’ this an exciting first week of box office for our lil’ spin-off @hobbsandshaw. #1 movie and $333M worldwide, ain’t too shabby. And remember, the best way to shut the mouth of a [clown emoji] is to flex with success and a smile,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post to show their support:

“Congrats! It’s a shame when folks are so eager for others to fail to feel good about themselves,” @_ScottHawkes wrote.

“Thank you for another badass movie! Got to see it twice!,” @Webe96 added.

“This movie was epic loved every minute of it,” @Tommypow3rs_86 replied.

As of Monday, Hobbs & Shaw has earned $111,088,490 domestically and $334,488,490 worldwide. Currently, the movie has a 66% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score. That puts it right in the middle of the franchise rating-wise with four films ranking higher and four ranking lower.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film was directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.