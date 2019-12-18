The Rock Shares Heartfelt Post Thanking Everyone Who Worked on Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters last week, and it’s already having a successful box office run. So far, the movie has made $216,421,248 worldwide and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics score and an 87% audience score. The cast recently wrapped up their press tour and attended the premiere of the film, so Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has taken to Instagram to share a fun video of the cast attending the big event. He also made a point to thank Sony and everyone involved with making the third Jumanji film a possibility.

“When it’s a @sevenbucksprod movie and it’s premiere night – we go BIG. But most of all, it’s our final stop to acknowledge and illuminate EVERYONE who’s worked tirelessly on our film’s behalf – from our cast, filmmakers, pre and post production crews to the thousands of SONY employees all over the world – who gave their all to deliver something special to our audiences worldwide. Seven Bucks, thanks you, salutes you and can’t wait to put in the hard work all over again with you down the road,” Johnson wrote.

In addition to Johnson, Jumanji: The Next Level saw the return of Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. The movie will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters everywhere.