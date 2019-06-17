The Rock Addresses Keanu Reeves in Hobbs & Shaw Rumors

There is no one in Hollywood having a better year than Keanu Reeves. The third film in the John Wick franchise has outsold both of its successors at the box office, Reeves is stealing scenes in films like Always Be My Maybe and Toy Story 4, and he blew the roof off of E3 with his surprise appearance in the highly-anticipated new video game, Cyberpunk 2077. With all of that momentum, it didn’t surprise anyone when rumors started surfacing online that Reeves had a top-secret cameo in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw will take their characters on a new mission away from main storyline of the franchise. It’s the first spinoff from the world of Fast & Furious, and it boasts an all-star supporting lineup of Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Roman Reigns. It would make sense for Reeves to show up at some point in this film, but it doesn’t look like those rumors were true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the taping of the MTV Move and TV Awards this weekend, MTV caught up with Johnson, who was on-hand to receive the Generation Award. He was directly asked about the possibility of a Reeves cameo in the new movie, and he shot it down.

“I love Keanu,” Johnson said. “You know Keanu, obviously he’s having this just awesome time in his career. We talked about it, we talked, ‘Hey dude, just somewhere down the line, let’s do something for sure.’ But as if now, in Hobbs & Shaw, not Keanu.”

.@TheRock caught up with @MTVnews backstage at the #MTVAwards to discuss the Keanu Reeves #HobbsAndShaw rumors! 👀 Watch him receive the #MTVAwards Generation Award on Monday at 9p pic.twitter.com/LZ2D8M7gQ5 — MTV (@MTV) June 17, 2019

However, Johnson did add a slight tease at the end of his comment, jokingly gesturing about something “down the line.” Johnson and Reeves have clearly had conversations about potentially working together, and it’s something that the producer and star of Hobbs & Shaw is interested in making happen. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen this year.

That is, unless Johnson is just pulling the wool over all of our eyes in order to hide his new film’s biggest cameo. There’s no way we’ll know until August rolls around.

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd.