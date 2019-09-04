The Rock Tells Kevin Hart “Stop Messing With My Emotions” After Accident

Earlier this week, comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a bad car accident, and while he’s expected to make a full recovery, the actor will require weeks of physical therapy. According to a recent report from TMZ, Hart just underwent back surgery following the accident. Many people have sent their well-wishes to Hart this week, including his frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who posted about Hart’s accident on Instagram.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong 🙏🏾,” Johnson wrote.

As you can see, Johnson included a behind-the-scenes image from their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level. In addition to the new Jumanji films, the two actors also co-starred together in Central Intelligence, and Hart recently made a cameo appearance in Johnson’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Many people commented on The Rock’s post, adding to the well-wishes.

“Prayers for your quick and full recovery Braddah @kevinhart4real 🙏🏽,” @samoanstuntman wrote.

“🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️,” @jamesjeffersonj added.

“Prayers up @kevinhart4real,” @philheath replied.

“Prayers for a quick and smooth recovery @kevinhart4real,” @flynnpictureco commented.

According to police, Hart was a passenger in the front seat when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding in went off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the accident. Police are instead considering speeding as the cause of the accident as nearby witnesses heard the sound of tires screeching as if peeling out, before hearing the sound of the crash.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, offered an update on Hart’s condition after his surgery. “He’s great,” Eniko revealed. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

Recently, the first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level dropped. In the last film, Johnson and Hart’s video game avatars were taken over by teens, but this time they’ll be taken over by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film will also star a returning Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the previous movie’s cast of teens. It will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina and Dania Ramirez

We wish you a speedy recovery, Kevin!

Jumanji: The Next Level is expected to hit theaters on December 13th.