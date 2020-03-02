The Rock Says Red Notice Movie Is Netflix’s Biggest Investment To-Date

The most star-studded Netflix original to-date is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, and it should come as no surprise it carries the biggest commitment from the streaming service as well. Red Notice is produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Seven Bucks productions, and it stars Johnson alongside Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. It’s an absolutely stacked lineup that is sure to get the attention of fans, which is exactly what Netflix will need it to do considering just how big the budget must be to include all three stars.

Most folks assumed the espionage thriller would carry a hefty price tag, a fact that Johnson confirmed in a post on Instagram Monday morning. Johnson shared a photo of himself meeting with Netflix chief Ted Sarandos on the set of Red Notice, and explained that the film received the biggest ever commitment from the service.

“Finally, we meet,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Good to shake hands and get eye to eye with our partner – Netflix’s CCO Ted Sarandos. Ted just visited our film set of Red Notice in Atlanta, GA with his executive team.”

The actor and producer went on to talk about Sarandos’ influence on the entertainment industry, as well as the production of Red Notice.

“Under his leadership, Netflix has revolutionized the movie business and strategically created a streaming paradigm for the world to enjoy. Our movie, Red Notice (about the world’s greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world’s greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss – the audience/consumer worldwide. Let’s get back to work. This is a fun one.”

There is currently no release date set for Red Notice, but given that it just recently began production, it likely won’t arrive on Netflix until 2021.