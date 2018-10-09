The Rock To Star As John Henry In Netflix Movie

Dwayne The Rock Johnson will be gracing the screen once more courtesy of Netflix when he stars in John Henry and The Statesmen.

Netflix was the winning bidder for the upcoming film that has Johnson attached to the star. Johnson will be reteaming with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan on the project, which will be produced by Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as well as FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn. The film is being executive produced by Melvin Mar and FPC’s Wendy Jacobson as well as Tom Wheeler, who also wrote the script (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way,” said Johnson. “These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography.”

Johnson is set to play John Henry, but he won’t be the only well-known name in the film, as he is set to lead a group of other well-known folklore and legendary figures from around the world

“Dwayne is a global superstar, inarguably one of the most popular actors in the world,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix‘s film group. “He and Jake are a tremendous duo with a proven track record of entertaining audiences worldwide. We’re delighted to be able to partner with them and collaborate with Seven Bucks Productions and FPC. This is a story with universal appeal and we can’t wait to bring these characters to families around the globe.”

“Over the past decade, FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks Productions have been focused on creating global event feature films to entertain the worldwide audience, and we have cultivated a direct relationship with our fans in the US and overseas,” said Flynn. “So, to be able to partner with Netflix and utilize their immediate reach to 190 countries is a game-changing opportunity for us to develop a brand-new franchise in John Henry and The Statesmen. “

Seven Buck Productions and FlynnPictureCo also have the Disney film Jungle Cruise in development, which stars Johnson and Emily Blunt, as well as Red Notice, a film that will have Johnson starring alongside Gal Gadot and will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Are you excited for The Rock’s new project? Let us know in the comments!