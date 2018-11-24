‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’: Chloe Trailer Released

A new trailer for the upcoming animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2 checks in on Chloe, the primary cat of the franchise voiced by Lake Bell. It appears that not too much has changed for the mischievous fat cat, but the trailer does offer a good luck at her relationship with her owner.

You can check out the trailer above! The Secret Life of Pets 2, from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, is the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets. No real synopsis has been released as of yet, but it is implied that the sequel will be set after the events of the first film.

Chloe’s trailer specifically shows off a scene where the erstwhile cat attempts to wake up her own, yowling and patting and screaming into the person’s face. Nothing seems to work… until Chloe starts making the tell-tale sounds of coughing up a hairball. Her owner immediately wakes and admonishes her, but it doesn’t stop Chloe from finishing what she’s started. Another new clip at the end of the trailer features Chloe on catnip with Gidget (voiced by Jenny Slate) trying to figure out what’s going on with the cat.

There’s only been one other trailer released as of yet, and it focuses on Max as he takes a trip to the vet. Other than the first look at the new voice for Max, it’s basically just a short scene that appears to have been taken directly from the film. It would certainly line up with how the first film teased its characters.

While the main character/pet, Max, has a new voice from Patton Oswalt as a replacement for Louis CK, the rest of the main voice cast from Secret Life of Pets will return. Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Hannibal Burress, and Dana Carvey are set to reprise their respective roles.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is currently scheduled to release on June 7, 2019.