Marvel Directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson Loved The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago Seven hit Netflix this week and is currently "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and 92% audience score. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie is based on the true story of Vietnam War protesters in 1968. It appears critics aren't the only people who enjoyed the movie. Two Marvel directors, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) both took to Twitter this week to praise the film.

“My son and I just watched and both LOVED Aaron Sorkin’s Trial of The Chicago 7. Incredibly timely film about what used to be the most tumultuous year in modern American history. The more things have changed since 1968, the more they’ve stayed the same,” Derrickson tweeted. “Loved it too. Great performances all around with a special shoutout to @yahya,” Gunn replied. You can view their tweets below:

Loved it too. Great performances all around with a special shoutout to @yahya. #TrialoftheChicago7 https://t.co/qfynhpxf9d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator), Daniel Flaherty (Skins, The Leftovers), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, Project Power), Michael Keaton (Batman, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon, The Americans), John Caroll Lynch (The Drew Carey Show, American: Horror Story), Eddie Redmayne (Les Miserables, The Theory of Everything), Noah Robbins (Grease: Live, The Assistant), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, The BFG), Alex Sharp (The Hustle, How to Talk to Girls at Parties), and Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Gentlemen).

Here's the official synopsis for The Trial of the Chicago 7: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

As for Gunn, the director's next film is The Suicide Squad, which is set to be released next year. He'll also be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As for Derrickson, it was recently announced that he will be helming a Labyrinth sequel. The director was supposed to return for Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness but left the project over creative differences. The movie is now set to be directed by Sam Raimi.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now available to watch on Netflix.