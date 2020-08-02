The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Debunks Poison Ivy Rumors

✖

Poison Ivy isn't going to be in The Suicide Squad, despite what certain corners of the internet try telling you. Sunday afternoon, Squad helmer James Gunn debunked the ongoing rumors in a Twitter thread as he slammed rumor-spreading websites and the like. Over the course of the previous week, rumors popped up suggesting a full list of characters and their respective actors managed to leak online. In turn, social media quickly ran with it and discussed the castings, one of which of Alice Braga as Poison Ivy.

"We are," Gunn said when responding to a fan's question about discussing the Poison Ivy casting. "And it's not true. It's BS like most stuff off this particular site."

The fan-favorite filmmaker is known for his interaction with fans through his various social media channels, something that oftentimes provides plenty of candid responses — such as the all-too-common debunking of rumors. According to Gunn, he tries to avoid the rumor mill as much as he can.

"I ignore most rumors, true or false," he tweeted to a separate fan. "But in the case of sites that constantly print BS, I occasionally call them out."

Coincidentally enough, the director also debunked rumors that circulated last month about Warner Brothers' upcoming offerings at DC FanDome later this month. Despite the previous debunking, Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad will have a presence at FanDome on August 22nd, though the extent of the involvement is unknown.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Warner chair Ann Sarnoff said in a press release announcing the event. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

