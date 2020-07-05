The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Debunks Popular DC FanDome Rumors

✖

In a world without comic conventions, the movers and shakers at Warner Brothers are putting together DC FanDome — a virtual event for all things DC Comics. Though we know panels of some kind will take place online, allowing fans access for no charge whatsoever, we don't have the exact details on what to expect. Then all of a sudden, a rumor started to circulate this weekend thanks to a particular Reddit post that made its way around internet circles. Included on the post is what the Redditor who posted it suggests is legitimate information leaked from the studio. Except, as it turns out, they weren't leaked any details whatsoever — James Gunn says the post is completely fake.

The post was shared so many times it eventually caught the eye of the director behind The Suicide Squad. Known for interacting with and being honest to fans, the filmmaker quickly shot down the entire post. "Sorry to hamper anyone's excitement, but this isn't real," Gunn tweeted.

Sorry to hamper anyone's excitement, but this isn't real. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2020

Amongst items that are set to appear at FanDome next month, according to the post that's now confirmed to be fake, were a teaser trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, a trailer for The Suicide Squad, an announcement that Ben Affleck is returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman in future works, and casting information for various different properties from Shazam! 2 to Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and beyond.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Warner chair Ann Sarnoff said in a press release announcing the event. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

It's yet to be revealed just exactly how the infrastructure behind the event will look like, but WB is teasing seven different areas for people with different tastes in the DC fandom from movies to television shows, comic books, and fan art.

DC FanDome is set to take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific on August 22.

