The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Shares Incredible Custom LEGO Minifigs
The Suicide Squad is set to introduced a whole new roster of characters to the DC movie world and mainstream audiences. Some more obscure characters like Bloodsport, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker will be seeing the light of day in James Gunn's romp. Many of these characters are so new to mainstream audiences that they have never been turned into merchandise like LEGO figures. Well, now the fans are changing that, and Gunn is sharing their work. Through some quick work, custom LEGO minifigures have been created based on the characters revealed for The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome.
The first look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad arrived on August 22, offering an intro to the cast an characters for DC’s next wild blowout. We finally know the characters this stacked cast is playing and there were definitely some surprises, especially when so many predictions about which DC Comics characters would be a part of this roster were wrong and how deep Gunn is diving into the canon with some of the most previously obscure characters from the lore.
Below, fans bring to life some of those characters both new and familiar from previous films, in LEGO minifigure form.
The Suicide Squad
View this post on Instagram
[The Suicide Squad] --------------------------------------------------- ▫️ Follow @lego_crypt_customs for posts like these every 1-3 days! -------------------------------------------------- ▫️Here are some members from the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie! ▫️(L-R): - TDK - Capt. Boomerang - Bloodsport - Peacemaker - Blackguard ▫️Sorry for the huge quality drop, my resolution was supposed to be at the right amount but it seems that Instagram just decides to ruin it anyway😤 ▫️A lego purist custom figbarf ▫️ @nathanfillion @jaicourtney @idriselba @johncena --------------------------------------------------- #dcfandome #batman2021 #dcsuicidesquad #lego #legobatman #thelegobatman #arkham #legodccomics #batmantheanimatedseries #legodcsuperheroes #legophotography #legodccomicssuperheroes #legodcminifigures #nightwing #dcuniverse #batmanphotography #legogothamknights #arkhamknight #legosuicidesquad #legocustoms #legocustom #legominifigures #legominifigure #legomoc #gothamknights #legofigures #legocustomminifigures #gothamknights #batmanbatmobile #legoleaks #dcfandome #batman2021 #thesuicidesquad
Idris Elba’s character is revealed to be Bloodsport! Bloodsport, aka Robert DuBois, first appeared in Superman Vol. 2 #4 in 1987. He’s a John Wick level henchman for Lex Luthor with strong ties to Superman, so no idea whether or not that will be a factor (fingers crossed for Henry Cavill to come back one day). He’s going to have some awesome weapons and armor built into himself as a character, so he’s going to be deadly.
John Cena is playing Peacemaker. The character’s costume is super colorful: red, yellow, and blue with a shiny silver helmet. Peacemaker in the comics is named Christopher Smith, he joined the army at 18 and fought in the Vietnam War but because he first appeared in 1966, he might have a new origin story where h e fought in a different war. He'll do anything at all to keep the peace.
Boomerang comes back from the OG Squad He was one of the best parts of the original film but I’m still thinking the OGs might be some of the first to go in this movie so in the words of Gunn himself, don’t get too attached.
Pete Davidson checks in as Blackguard, a character who looks very different by comparison to his DC Comics counterpart. Blackguard is commonly a Booster Gold villain.prevnext
Harley Quinn
View this post on Instagram
Harley Quinn / Dr Harleen Quinzel The Suicide Squad Part 2 This was an easy one to make if I'm gonna be honest, but also very rewarding, I really liked Margot Robbie' portrayal as harley quinn in the first film and I think that it would be a waste to leave her out of the film because of how good her character was Hopefully joker won't be around this time to screw everything up again 😂 Anyways hope you guys like it and tell me what you think down below it would be much appreciated 😁 . . . . . . #lego #dcfandome #batman2021 #dcsuicidesquad #lego #legobatman #thelegobatman #arkham #legodccomics #batmantheanimatedseries #legodcsuperheroes #legophotography #legodccomicssuperheroes #legodcminifigures #nightwing #dcuniverse #batmanphotography #legogothamknights #arkhamknight #legosuicidesquad #legocustoms #legocustom #legominifigures #legominifigure #legomoc #gothamknights #legofigures #legocustomminifigures #gothamknights #batmanbatmobile #legoleaks #dcfandome #batman2021 #thesuicidesquad
Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn and she might be the only member of the OG Suicide Squad who is going to have a major role in this movie. She likely has no heavy story threads influenced by the first Squad movie or the more recent Birds or Prey. She has got a new look, it’s more comic accurate with the black and red leather outfit. We're still wanting to see her in the full on jester suit but this is a huge step in the best direction. Let’s just hope her head doesn’t explode.prevnext
Waller
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Waller / The Wall The Suicide Squad Part 4 Amanda was certainly the most intimating character in the first film, primarily bringing the squad together and pretty much giving the film is purpose in terms of its plot Hopefully she gets to crack a few head in this movie also, I'm excited to see what @jamesgunn does with @violadavis character in the new film coming out next year 😁 Anyways hope you guys like it and tell me what you think down below it would be much appreciated 👍 . . . . . . #lego #dcfandome #batman2021 #dcsuicidesquad #lego #legobatman #thelegobatman #arkham #legodccomics #batmantheanimatedseries #legodcsuperheroes #legophotography #legodccomicssuperheroes #legodcminifigures #nightwing #dcuniverse #batmanphotography #legogothamknights #arkhamknight #legosuicidesquad #legocustoms #legocustom #legominifigures #legominifigure #legomoc #gothamknights #legofigures #legocustomminifigures #gothamknights #batmanbatmobile #legoleaks #dcfandome #batman2021 #thesuicidesquad
This whole group, once again, is over seen by Amanda Waller. Viola Davis is back and she's bringing the power suits again, so we can only assume she’s going to make some heads explode.prevnext
Javelin
View this post on Instagram
Javelin / Unknown The Suicide Squad Part 5 Javelin for me was definitely an unexpected character appearance but im excited to see him on the big screen next year As he was originally a green lantern villain in the comic's, so we could get some hints to an upcoming green lantern film in the future 😯 Anyways hope you guys like it and tell me what you think down below it would be much appreciated 👍 . . . . . . #lego #dcfandome #batman2021 #dcsuicidesquad #lego #legobatman #thelegobatman #arkham #legodccomics #batmantheanimatedseries #legodcsuperheroes #legophotography #legodccomicssuperheroes #legodcminifigures #nightwing #dcuniverse #batmanphotography #legogothamknights #arkhamknight #legosuicidesquad #legocustoms #legocustom #legominifigures #legominifigure #legomoc #gothamknights #legofigures #legocustomminifigures #gothamknights #batmanbatmobile #legoleaks #dcfandome #batman2021 #thesuicidesquad
Flula Borg is playing Javelin. He’s pretty self explanatory, he throws a javelin, wears a mask not unlike that of Canary, and he looks fairly accurate by comparison to his comic book comparison. James Gunn definitely isn’t being shy about bringing colors to the costumes. Javelin’s a good hand to hand fighter -but given the fact Harley is carrying his javelin at one point in the trailer, he might not make it very far.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.