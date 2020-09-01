The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Shares Incredible Custom LEGO Minifigs

The Suicide Squad is set to introduced a whole new roster of characters to the DC movie world and mainstream audiences. Some more obscure characters like Bloodsport, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker will be seeing the light of day in James Gunn's romp. Many of these characters are so new to mainstream audiences that they have never been turned into merchandise like LEGO figures. Well, now the fans are changing that, and Gunn is sharing their work. Through some quick work, custom LEGO minifigures have been created based on the characters revealed for The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome. The first look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad arrived on August 22, offering an intro to the cast an characters for DC’s next wild blowout. We finally know the characters this stacked cast is playing and there were definitely some surprises, especially when so many predictions about which DC Comics characters would be a part of this roster were wrong and how deep Gunn is diving into the canon with some of the most previously obscure characters from the lore. Below, fans bring to life some of those characters both new and familiar from previous films, in LEGO minifigure form.