The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Isn’t Aware of Justice League Snyder Cut Plans

James Gunn took to Instagram today to answer questions about himself, his upcoming movies, favorite comic characters, and more. After directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn has made the shift from Marvel to DC with his next movie being The Suicide Squad. Due to his new connection with DC, it’s no surprise people want to know if he has any insider information. Many people have long waited for the “Snyder Cut” version of Justice League, and have been relentless about the mythical version of the movie hitting the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. Here’s what Gunn had to say when asked about the Snyder Cut on Instagram…

“Will the Snyder Cut come on HBO Max,” someone asked. “Not that I know of,” Gunn replied. You can check out a screenshot of his story reply below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, it still hasn’t been verified the fabled cut exists. Zack Snyder — the filmmaker whom the campaign is named after — has said it does and includes unfinished visual effects at points but, in at least some shape or form, exists in nearly its entirety. In one Vero comment, Snyder suggested the wasn’t completely finished, however. “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film,” Snyder previously said in a comment on Vero.

Snyder’s version of Justice League was first teased in Batman v. Superman, including that Knightmare sequence that seemingly popped up at of the blue. Per Snyder, that was all supposed to be expanded upon in his version of the DC Comics team-up before studio executives vetoed the take for being too dark.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flashback to tell Bruce…”

HBO Max is expected to debut sometime next month.