The Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Cover, Release Date Revealed

(Photo: The Terminator 4K Blu-ray (Standard Release) )

James Cameron's iconic 1984 action movie The Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and that means new Blu-rays are on the way. Unfortunately, pre-orders for the limited edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray sold out quickly after debuting last month, but the standard edition is still available and the cover was revealed today along with a November 19th release date.

At the time of writing, the Steelbook edition is sold out here on GRUV and and here on Amazon. The standard 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order here at GRUV (20% discount using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout) and here on Amazon. Special features include Creating the Terminator: Visual Effects & Music, The Terminator: Closer to the Real Thing, Unstoppable Force: The Legacy of the Terminator, and 7 Deleted Scenes.

(Photo: The Terminator 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook )

What's Terminator Zero About?

Want to know more about Terminator Zero? You can read the show's official synopsis before the anime premieres on Netflix August 29: "Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him."

Terminator's Iconic "I'll Be Back" Line

In a recent Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary on Netflix, the actor and James Cameron revealed that they had differing opinions about what the Terminator should say in his big moment. Schwarzenegger wasn't a fan of what was in the script.

"Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we're doing this police station scene. The line is, 'I'll come back.' It wasn't meant to be like a big moment at all," said Cameron. "It was literally meant to be, on its face, 'No problem, I'll come back.' For some reason, Arnold didn't say, 'I'll come back.' I said, 'Well, just say I'll be back. Keep it simple.'"

Schwarzenegger then explained that he felt something like "I'll be back" wouldn't make sense for his character because he's a robot. He felt that "I will be back" would be more robotic and closer to what the character would say.

"And he says, 'Are you the writer?'" Schwarzenegger said. "And I said, 'No.' And he said, 'Well don't tell me how to f---ing write.'"

Of course, Cameron was right all along, as that line continues to be one of the most quoted movie lines in film history.