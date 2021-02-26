The Tom & Jerry Movie Gets Its First Funko Pops

The iconic cartoon duo Tom & Jerry will be pummeling each other and destroying a fancy New York City hotel in the process starting on February 26th when their live-action/animated film hits theaters and HBO Max. Naturally, Funko is all over it with the release of new Pop figures.

The Pop figures feature Tom with his hotel uniform on, no doubt preparing to receive the mallet that Jerry is holding right in the face. Pre-orders for both of these figures are live here at Walmart for only $8.78 each. Note that Funko released classic Tom & Jerry Pop figures back in 2018 with upgraded weaponry.

The Tom & Jerry film is a live-action/animation hybrid from Tim Story starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla and Michael Peña as Terrance. You can check out the trailer right here and an official synopsis from Warner Bros. below.

"One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera."

