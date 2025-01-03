One of 2024’s Best Movies Finally Gets a Streaming Date (and It’s Soon)

One of the breakout hit movies of 2024 will be available to stream starting this month. Three-time Academy Award nominee Chris Sanders directed The Wild Robot, an adaptation of Peter Brown’s award-winning New York Times bestselling novel. The film from DreamWorks Animation features an all-star voice cast and adorable characters, which helped propel it to one of the standout features of the year. With its big screen run over with, The Wild Robot is now transitioning to its home release. Along with being available to rent and purchase digitally, The Wild Robot will be on Peacock to stream starting January 24th.

Peacock announced the exclusive streaming date for The Wild Robot today. The film is nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, three Critics Choice Awards, and 10 Annie Awards, to demonstrate some of the accolades it’s received since its release. The voice cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill and Catherine O’Hara.

Lupita Nyong’o voices the central character Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and is forced to adapt to the harsh surroundings. Roz develops relationships with some of the animals on the island, including Pedro Pascal’s clever fox. Roz eventually becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill, voiced by Kit Connor. The Wild Robot claimed the top spot at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, grossing $323 million globally. The film joins other DreamWorks animated movies on Peacock, including The Bad Guys, Spirit Untamed, all three Kung Fu Panda and Shrek films, and Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken.

The Wild Robot special features revealed

image credit: dreamworks animation

Fans of The Wild Robot that went with the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of the animated have special features to enjoy as well. There’s an alternate opening, video of the voice cast recording their lines, deleted scenes, a look behind-the-scenes with the animators, and much more.

The complete list of special features for The Wild Robot can be found below: