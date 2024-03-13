This Is Spinal Tap Sequel Starts Filming, Elton John and More Cameos Teased

The long-awaited sequel to Rob Reiner's iconic mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap, has finally started production. This month marks 40 years since the first film was released, and the follow-up promises an exciting new line-up of cameos. Reiner is returning to direct This Is Spinal Tap 2 with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer all back as members of the fictional heavy metal band. Reiner is also back as the documentarian, Martin "Marty" DiBergi.

According to a new report from Variety, the Spinal Tap sequel will feature cameos from Questlove and Trisha Yearwood as well as previously announced stars Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks.

"I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor's Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll," Reiner said in a statement.

The movie is expected to follow Spinal Tap after a 15-year hiatus as they reunite for "one final concert." In a previous interview with Deadline, Reiner revealed the plan for the film.

"The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one? For so many years, we said, 'Nah.' It wasn't until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story," Reiner explained.

"They've played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe," Reiner of the fictional band. "They haven't spent any time together recently, and that became the premise. The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away. In reality, Tony Hendra passed away. Ian's widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn't. All these years and a lot of bad blood we'll get into and they're thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert."

