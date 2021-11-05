Thor: Love and Thunder - Taika Waititi and Idris Elba Spotted Together Ahead of Production

✖

Last week, Taika Waititi and Idris Elba were spotted together at a rugby match in New Zealand, fueling speculation the latter could be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now before you go too crazy over the notion, we're about to try connecting some imaginary dots, but Waititi himself shared Sunday morning pictures of the two attending an All Blacks match just last week. Because of that, we've got to ask — is Heimdall going to return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder?

The actor last appeared as the Asgardian god in Avengers: Infinity War, where he was stabbed in the chest by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Because of the Asgardian mythos that's been built both in the MCU and in traditional Norse mythology, we know Heimdall's likely gone to Valhalla, the equivalency of what Christians would call Heaven and maybe, just maybe, Valhalla is a place visited during the upcoming cosmic epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi)

"Me and @idriselba visited the @allblacks last week and I think we can all agree that's what inspired last night's win," Waititi shared on Instagram. "Caught up with the uso @ardiesavea while Drisco tried to steal the Bleddy."

Though Elba's now appeared in a handful of MCU properties, his biggest role yet came in Thor: Ragnarok, where he and Waititi worked alongside one another. Especially since the helmer himself has teased the tone of Love and Thunder being twice as zany as Ragnarok — while adding in the fact insiders compare the fourth Thor to an Avengers 5 due to its massive ensemble cast — and the signs point towards a possible Heimdall return.

When asked about a return shortly after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Elba seemed to warm up to the idea.

“I have no idea. It’s a show about superheroes and guns, who knows,” Elba told Metro.co.uk about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It’s been amazing playing in the Marvel family.”

“I’m sure they decided to get rid of as many characters because they’ve run their natural course,” the actor added. “I loved playing him, he was my G, my guy.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!