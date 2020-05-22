Thor Concept Art Reveals Contest of Champions Roster From Ragnarok

✖

Marvel dropped some Thor: Ragnarok concept art that revealed the entire Contest of Champions roster. Visual Development Supervisor Andy Park shared some of his work from the film on Instagram. The Mighty Thor had to contend with a coliseum on an alien world during the film and fans thought it was quite a treat. Korg and Miek are two of the fan-favorite characters coming out of the movie. Their inclusion comes down to the contributions of the visual designers and effects artists. Park was adamant in his post that this was a team effort on every front. Everyone had a role to play to bring all these cool-looking aliens to life on-screen. In fact, after seeing the work, it is kind of a shame that viewers didn’t get more time to spend with all of them.

“Definitely one of the most fun times I’ve had leading the Vis Dev department at Marvel Studios was working on Thor: Ragnarok! We were asked to design a TON of alien gladiators for the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions,” Park said. “These were the approved design picks by @taikawaititi . I had the most amazing team of artists that made me so proud to go to every meeting to show what they came up with every week.”

He continued, “Check the tags to see who designed that particular character. #thor #thorragnarok #gladiators #contestofchampions #conceptart #characterdesign #illustration #marvel #marvelstudios #chrishemsworth #anotherday #anotherdoug (clarification: 2nd page designs were all @kortizart , all other untagged, including Korg & Meik are done by Tully Summers- he’s not on Instagram) One other note: Thor’s gladiator look was a collaboration between myself & costume designer @mayesrubeo”

Series star Chris Hemsworth was more than ready for a change with the third installment. He told Jimmy Fallon near the release of the film that Taika Waititi worked with him to reinvent the character.

"Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and he said, ‘So am I,’” Hemsworth mentioned jokingly. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it."

