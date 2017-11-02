Thor: Ragnarok Fans Celebrate Movie on Third Anniversary of Release

Three years ago Tuesday, Thor: Ragnarok was released in theaters, giving the masses a monstrous overhaul of the Thor franchise. Prior to Ragnarok, the Thor franchise was both Marvel's lowest-earning and lowest-reviewed franchise. Then Kevin Feige and his team gave Taika Waititi the reigns to the franchise, and the indie filmmaker went on to blow the roof off everything, deconstructing the Asgardian God of Thunder and rebuilding him in a lighter tone with visuals unparalleled in superhero cinema.

In fact, the movie performed so well, Marvel Studios quickly ushered a fourth Thor flick into development, a first for any solo franchise under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Suffice to say, the threequel quickly became a favorite amongst fans and critics and everyone has started to remember their favorite parts of the movie on the third anniversary of its release. Keep scrolling to see what Ragnarok fans are saying!