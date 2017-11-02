Thor: Ragnarok Fans Celebrate Movie on Third Anniversary of Release
Three years ago Tuesday, Thor: Ragnarok was released in theaters, giving the masses a monstrous overhaul of the Thor franchise. Prior to Ragnarok, the Thor franchise was both Marvel's lowest-earning and lowest-reviewed franchise. Then Kevin Feige and his team gave Taika Waititi the reigns to the franchise, and the indie filmmaker went on to blow the roof off everything, deconstructing the Asgardian God of Thunder and rebuilding him in a lighter tone with visuals unparalleled in superhero cinema.
In fact, the movie performed so well, Marvel Studios quickly ushered a fourth Thor flick into development, a first for any solo franchise under the Marvel Studios umbrella.
Suffice to say, the threequel quickly became a favorite amongst fans and critics and everyone has started to remember their favorite parts of the movie on the third anniversary of its release. Keep scrolling to see what Ragnarok fans are saying!
It's been three years since we got Thor Ragnarok omg— hazel⁷ 🌼 (@epiphanyofzts) November 3, 2020
Time Flies
Just been told that Thor Ragnarok released in cinemas THREE years ago today... Feels like last year...— Spooky Existential Cricycle 🎃 #BLM (@rosecoIoredmike) November 3, 2020
We Stan
THOR RAGNAROK NATION https://t.co/zIVVYvpmzC— Margokih ☀️ (@Vairons_Split) November 3, 2020
Iconic
3 Years ago today, #ThorRagnarok ⚡ released in theatres!
Things to remember what Ragnarok had delivered us :
- Mjolnir Broken— Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) November 3, 2020
- Thor Lost Eye
- Odin's Dead
- Asgard Destroyed
- Thor's Power Awaken@chrishemsworth @TaikaWaititi @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios @thorofficial #RRrecall pic.twitter.com/jyjNAFhOK5
Masterpiece
it’s been 3 years since this masterpiece was released happy anniversary thor ragnarok pic.twitter.com/qF3KXzj9rZ— val (@eightiesthor) November 3, 2020
Only Thing That Matters
Today is the three year anniversary of Thor Ragnarok and nothing else— Fed Up (@thecoysoyboy) November 3, 2020
Best of Marvel
Thor Ragnarok.— Timothée Kaufman (@TimotheeK) November 3, 2020
Le meilleur des Marvel, no questions asked.
Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.
