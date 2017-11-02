Thor: Ragnarok Fans Celebrate Movie on Third Anniversary of Release

By Adam Barnhardt

Three years ago Tuesday, Thor: Ragnarok was released in theaters, giving the masses a monstrous overhaul of the Thor franchise. Prior to Ragnarok, the Thor franchise was both Marvel's lowest-earning and lowest-reviewed franchise. Then Kevin Feige and his team gave Taika Waititi the reigns to the franchise, and the indie filmmaker went on to blow the roof off everything, deconstructing the Asgardian God of Thunder and rebuilding him in a lighter tone with visuals unparalleled in superhero cinema.

In fact, the movie performed so well, Marvel Studios quickly ushered a fourth Thor flick into development, a first for any solo franchise under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Suffice to say, the threequel quickly became a favorite amongst fans and critics and everyone has started to remember their favorite parts of the movie on the third anniversary of its release. Keep scrolling to see what Ragnarok fans are saying!

omg

prevnext

Time Flies

prevnext

We Stan

prevnext

Iconic

prevnext

Masterpiece

prevnext

Only Thing That Matters

prevnext

Best of Marvel

*****

0comments

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

Where would you rank Ragnarok in the midst of your 

prev
Start the Conversation

of