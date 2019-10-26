Three New Terminator: Dark Fate TV Spots Reveal New Footage

There’s been some great buzz around Terminator: Dark Fate over the past week or so after positive reviews started hitting the internet, and now we’ve got three new TV spots for the heavily anticipated film. The new spots give us several pieces of either all-out new or extended footage, including a better look at Sarah Connor’s conversation with Dani Ramos, the fight between Sarah, Dani, and the new Rev-9 Terminator during a rainy night, and Grace’s throwdown with the Terminator in a warehouse. We also see a bit more of the T-800 Terminator, who tells Sarah he’s going to help protect Dani, and even more of the T-800 vs Rev-9, and you can watch all the clips in the video above.

In the second clip, we see more of Sarah Connor in a detention cell and the Terminator breaking in to try and kill Dani, who is saved by Grace once more. We then see more of what the Rev-9 can do, as two smaller versions of him split and fan out. The third clip features a big look at what appears to be one of the later confrontations, as Dani, Grace, Sarah, and the T-800 are all facing down the Rev-9 Terminator, and the fight looks epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We cannot wait to see more from Dark Fate, and the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer. You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.

Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.