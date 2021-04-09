Thunder Force Stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Share Photos From Their 20 Years of Friendship

✖

Netflix's newest superhero comedy, Thunder Force, hit the streaming service this weekend and follows Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two former childhood friends who reunite to fight crime. The chemistry between the two women is extremely strong in the film, and it's probably because they didn't have to do much acting when it came to being lifelong friends. In honor of the movie's release, both stars took to Instagram this week to share a ton of adorable throwback photos chronicling their 20 years of friendship.

"After 20+ years, I'm #stillbestfriends with the incredible @octaviaspencer and I wouldn't have it any other way ❤️ Who is your bestie? Did you know them pre-cell phone so half your photos are old disposables? Post a photo, tag your BFF, and let's see who is #stillbestfriends. #ThunderForce ⚡️," McCarthy captioned her post. "I'm #stillbestfriends with @melissamccarthy and it’s the best! Who is your bestie? Post a photo, tag your BFF and let’s see who's #stillbestfriends," Spencer captioned her post. You can check out both posts, which feature many wonder photos, below:

Both posts received a lot of love from McCarthy and Spencer's fellow celebrities. "Best post of the best people," Elizabeth Banks wrote. "This makes me happy. Love you both! ❤️," Luke Evans added. "This is the best!!!," America Ferrera commented.

Unfortunately, Thunder Force hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics or audiences. Currently, the movie has a 24% critics score and a 26% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, comedy is the most subjective genre there is, and I would recommend giving the movie a try. In fact, I thought it was an enjoyable little film that was a fun way to pass the time. You can read my full ComicBook.com review here.

Thunder Force was written and directed by Ben Falcone, McCarthy's real-life spouse, who previously helmed Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence. Falcone and McCarthy produced Thunder Force alongside Mac Platt, while Becki Cross Trujillo serves as an executive producer. McCarthy and Spencer star in Thunder Force alongside Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Jason Bateman, and Melissa Leo.

You can read Netflix's official synopsis for Thunder Force here: "In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city."

Thunder Force is now streaming on Netflix.