Netflix Releases Trailer for Thunder Force Starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

A brand new pair of superheroes is coming to Netflix next month, and we finally have our first glimpse at the dynamic duo in action. It was previously announced that two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy was teaming up with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer for a new Netflix movie, and the two stars would be fighting crime as super-powered individuals. The movie is called Thunder Force, and it looks just as fun as you'd expect.

Netflix released the first trailer for Thunder Force on Wednesday, showing off the origin of the super powers that McCarthy and Spencer acquire in the film, as well as the heroes fighting crime throughout the city. You can take a look in the video above!

Thunder Force tells the story of two childhood friends who have become a little distanced as adults. When Lydia (McCarthy) goes to visit her longtime friend Emily (Spencer) at work, she accidentally injects herself with a superhuman serum that gives her super strength. When Emily reveals that she has the ability to become invisible, the two decide to become actual heroes and stand up to crime all throughout town.

Thunder Force is written and directed by Ben Falcone (McCarthy's real-life spouse), who previously helmed films like Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence. Falcone and McCarthy produced the film alongside Mac Platt, while Becki Cross Trujillo serves as an executive producer.

McCarthy and Spencer star in Thunder Force alongside Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Jason Bateman, and Melissa Leo.

You can read Netflix's official synopsis for Thunder Force below.

"In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city."

What do you think of the first trailer for Thunder Force? Will you be checking it out when it arrives on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

Thunder Force is set to debut on Netflix on April 9th.