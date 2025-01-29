The Flash TV Show Star Reacts to The Flash Movie, “They Took the IQ Level Down”

A surprising defender of 2023’s controversial The Flash film has emerged in Tom Cavanagh, a veteran actor who spent nearly a decade portraying multiple versions of Harrison Wells and the villainous Reverse-Flash in The CW’s television adaptation of the Scarlett Speedster. Speaking at Fan Expo Portland (via MrHistorican), Cavanagh offered a unique perspective on the movie that sharply divided critics and struggled at the box office, earning only $271.4 million worldwide against its $200 million budget. Having portrayed both the heroic Harrison Wells and villainous Reverse-Flash throughout The CW’s Arrowverse, Cavanagh understands the complexities of adapting The Flash for live-action media, making his perspective on the movie particularly noteworthy.

“I saw it! A) I did see it, B) I liked it!” Cavanagh enthusiastically shared during the convention. “They do a remarkable job – the first half of that movie, in my opinion, and as somebody who’s protective of Grant Gustin as The Flash [TV show], I thought they were so very winning.” This endorsement from someone closely associated with another version of the character highlights how superhero adaptations can coexist through distinct interpretations.

Cavanagh’s praise focused mainly on The Flash movie’s deliberate creative choices in differentiating itself from its television counterpart. “They played him like they took the IQ level down, and I thought that was good,” he explained. “No, but they did it purposely, and I think that’s going to make The Flash more innocent and different. Good call!” The movie’s characterization differs significantly from Gustin’s more cerebral portrayal in the TV series, with Miller playing a goofier version of the hero. Cavanagh emphasized this point further, noting, “Because you don’t want to repeat what a guy did for a decade on television.”

The Flash’s Live-Action Journey on TV and Film

Image courtesy of The CW

The CW’s The Flash began as a phenomenal success, launching with 4.62 million viewers and establishing itself as the network’s most-watched series. The show’s early seasons garnered critical acclaim for Grant Gustin’s performance and its balance of comic book elements with character-driven storytelling. However, as with many long-running series, viewership gradually declined, concluding with an average of 860,000 viewers in its final season.

The theatrical adaptation took a markedly different approach to the material, focusing more on the importance of cameos, something Cavanagh specifically addressed when discussing the film’s marketing strategy. “When Keaton shows up – spoiler alert! – you’re like, ‘Holy c–p!’ It’s so funny if you look at The Flash DVD cover. What’s on it? Batman, which tells you a little bit of something.” Unfortunately, not even Batman could save The Flash from losing money. Despite earning a 70% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes on release and praise for Miller’s emotional performance, the film’s ambitious elements, including its multiverse storyline and extensive use of digital effects, received mixed responses from audiences.

Sadly, it will be a while before we see another live-action version of the Scarlett Speedster. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently announced they’re “holding a beat on development” for any Flash-related projects in the DCU, likely to create some distance from the poor reception of the 2023 movie.

The CW’s The Flash is currently available for streaming on Netflix, while you can watch The Flash movie on Max.