Tom Cruise Offers up Motorcycle Advice to George Clooney in Wake of Scooter Crash

Tom Cruise has offered his friend George Clooney some motorcycle advice, in the wake of the actor’s scooter crash.

According to Today, when asked about the incident while attending the red-carpet Paris premiere of his new film Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Cruise told Clooney to “be careful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s great on a motorcycle,” Cruise went on to say, then adding, “I hope you’re OK, buddy.”

Clooney’s accident took place on July 10, when a scooter he was driving ended up in a collision with another vehicle. The crash took place on the island of Sardinia in Italy, and the former Batman & Robin actor was taken to a nearby hospital and released a short time later after it was determined that he did not have any serious injuries.

When asked if this will in any way cause Cruise to rethink his motorcycle activities, he responded with a firm, “never.”

“The bike will retire me — I won’t retire the bike,” the star added.

No stranger to accidents himself, earlier this year Cruise opened up to Pop Culture about the Mission: Impossible — Fallout stunt that left him with a broken ankle.

“It hurt, but I knew I didn’t want to do the take again, and so I just got up and walked out,” Cruise said while speaking with Brandon Davis.

“I knew it was broken the moment I broke it,” he added. “I just know movies and I’m thinking instantly, ‘I broke it … I better get over this, otherwise I’m gonna have to come back and do this again.”

Interestingly, Cruise went on to confirm that the stunt in question ended up staying in the movie, which is something that his co-star Michelle Monaghan had suggested in previous report.

“I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again. That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie” Monaghan stated. “So they’re going to actually use that.”

The actress then went on to praise Cruise for his work ethic and how it impacts those arond him on set.

“He’s the best. There’s really no one else like him. There is no one better,” she gushed. “He truly does elevate everyone around him and you want to be better, you want to do better, you want to run faster yourself.”

“He’s just completely dedicated to what he does. I worked with him many, many years ago when I first started … but having been back in the saddle with him again for [Mission: Impossible – Fallout] was a complete reminder,” Monaghan added. “He’s not wavered in his commitment to his craft and to the material at hand. He’s a real joy to work with.”