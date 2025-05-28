Tom Cruise Doesn’t Need to Be Hollywood’s Stunt Superstar Anymore

If there’s one thing people know about Tom Cruise, it’s that he never backs down from action – literally. For more than three decades, the actor has built his entire reputation on wild, often borderline insane stunts that even veteran stunt professionals might avoid. We’re talking about scaling skyscrapers, high-speed car chases, and jumping out of planes – all done by him, no stunt double in sight. The Mission: Impossible franchise became the perfect platform for this daredevil persona. But at some point, sticking to this formula stops feeling exciting and starts looking like something dangerously close to unnecessary recklessness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, of course, it was more of the same. Cruise pulled off another jaw-dropping feat – hanging from the wing of an airplane at 8,000 feet, facing wind speeds of over 140 mph. It’s an impressive moment, no doubt, and it shows incredible physical and mental dedication. But still – does it make sense anymore for someone (who’s well into his 60s, by the way) to keep putting himself through this level of danger? Because it’s not just for show – we’re talking about real bones, real joints, and, frankly, some good old common sense on the line.

paramount pictures

At this point, Cruise is in that phase of life when most people would start seriously thinking about slowing down and sparing their bodies. Sure, it’s obvious that he enjoys pushing boundaries and has an admirable work ethic, but let’s be honest: Hollywood no longer relies on him alone to deliver jaw-dropping action. Technology has advanced tremendously, stunt teams are at the top of their game, and plenty of other actors are more than capable of stepping into the adrenaline-fueled spotlight.

Take Keanu Reeves in John Wick, or Jason Statham in nearly every action movie he’s been in. They handle intense, choreographed scenes without needing to dangle from planes or throw themselves into real-life peril. And with today’s CGI and effects, audiences can enjoy the thrill without anyone being genuinely at risk. Marvel movies are a great example – massive set pieces, edge-of-your-seat action, and all created with tech and precision. Hollywood has embraced safety, innovation, and actors who don’t need to push their physical limits just to make a scene hit.

That doesn’t mean action movies have lost their intensity. Far from it. Audiences today still want excitement, but they’re also more conscious. They want to be amazed, but they don’t want to worry that the lead actor might have broken a rib in the process. We’re no longer in the ’80s. Films can be spectacular, characters can defy logic, but the balance between spectacle and safety now falls to special effects teams and skilled stunt performers.

paramount pictures

So Cruise’s brand of “I do it all myself” isn’t a necessity anymore – it’s just his personal choice. And honestly, it’s starting to feel like too much. The most concerning part isn’t that he still wants to do it, but that he doesn’t seem to recognize how much the industry has evolved – that he doesn’t need to keep throwing himself into these extreme situations to stay in the spotlight. People can admire his commitment and talent without needing him to turn into a real-life cartoon character who never gets tired or hurt.

Hollywood is still making high-stakes, high-octane films, with fresh faces and veterans who know how to sell action without going to extremes. One of Cruise’s most iconic stunts was in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, when he pulled off a dangerous high-altitude parachute jump. It was the kind of stunt very few actors would even consider. And even now, the question lingers: was it about standing out? Innovating? Some might even call it a touch of showboating. Maybe there’s an adrenaline addiction involved, but it might be time to realize that cheating death again and again isn’t exactly the definition of art – or relevance.

paramount pictures

It’s probably time for Cruise to give himself a break and let the stunt doubles and digital effects take the reins. He’s already proven everything there is to prove. He showed us what it means to be the ultimate action star – and that legacy is cemented in film history. Now, what we want to see is how he reinvents himself, takes on new challenges, and uses all that experience in roles that don’t require risking his neck every few minutes. Hollywood has already moved on from needing him to do everything, and it’s doing just fine.

Mission: Impossible wrapped after eight films (at least, in theory), and hopefully, this is his moment to slow down. No one’s indestructible, and even the biggest legends need to look after themselves. We all admire Cruise’s bravery, but it’s time he took a breather. The industry keeps evolving, and the world of stunts now has a new generation leading the charge – one that, thanks to technology and a bit more common sense, makes it to the end credits in one piece. And that’s impressive in its own right.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now playing in theaters and IMAX. The rest of the franchise can be streamed on Paramount+.