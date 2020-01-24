Turner & Hooch: Henry Winkler Denies Feud With Tom Hanks

Tom Hank had a lot of fun last year with Toy Story 4 and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood while reminding people that he’s one of the most lovable people in Hollywood. Now, strangely enough, Henry Winkler is stepping forward to voice his love for the star actor. He told TMZ that he didn’t have a feud with Hanks over Turner & Hooch. Now, this is a bit of a time warp, but way back when that movie was getting set to film in 1989, Winkler was dismissed as director on the project. Disney’s dog film would go on to be loved by a lot of people as a VHS staple. Rumors swirled that there had been some sort of clash on set that led to the Happy Days star getting the boot. But, now Winkler says that none of that is true.

Hanks was honored at the SAG Awards recently and it led to a strange moment where the camera panned over to Winkler. Despite a bit of awkwardness, the Happy Days actor has addressed it a couple of times and came down on the side of not blaming the star multiple times. He explained it on Watch What Happens Live with a little bit of mischief on the side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Winkler began, “I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into Jeff Katzenberg’s office. He said, ‘Do you have everything with you? Go home.’ I got along great with that dog. I love that dog. That was the dog movie. Big dog. Loved that dog.

The beloved star had a bit different approach to humor after that montage at the SAG Awards. Hanks told a very funny story to ET about how he actually had to borrow money to get his Screen Actors Guild card and that was the start of his special career.

“[My first acting job on He Knows You’re Alone] paid me $800,” Hanks began. “I was able to pay off the loans I had taken to join the Screen Actors Guild, and we shot for two days on Staten Island in the middle of winter.”

“I borrowed money to join SAG, yeah,” Hanks reiterated. “If you don’t have it, you don’t have it. It was the type of thing where it was better if you had it so you could get the job, but you had to get the job in order to join. It was a classic catch 22.”